Guardian Capital Advisors LP Invests $216,000 in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 638.9% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,596,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,322 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 42.1% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,153,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,719,000 after buying an additional 1,231,332 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 78.8% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 1,986,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,410,000 after buying an additional 875,601 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,514,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,304,000 after acquiring an additional 715,487 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,154,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.41. The stock had a trading volume of 194,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.56. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $58.58.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

