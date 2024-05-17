Guardian Capital Advisors LP Sells 99,065 Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 99,065 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP owned 0.05% of TransAlta worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 101.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 18,451 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in TransAlta by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in TransAlta in the third quarter valued at about $2,913,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 17.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 25.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TransAlta stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 119,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,121. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. TransAlta Co. has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.83.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). TransAlta had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 45.47%. The business had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. TransAlta’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a $0.0438 dividend. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.61%.

TransAlta Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

