Guardian Capital LP Acquires New Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Steelcase by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,147,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 22,810 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Steelcase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Steelcase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Steelcase by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Steelcase

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 4,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $50,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,901.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th.

Steelcase Price Performance

SCS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 93,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average of $12.61. Steelcase Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $775.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.25 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

