Guardian Capital LP Buys Shares of 8,810 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Guardian Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,705,241,000 after acquiring an additional 789,232 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,592,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Fiserv by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,416,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,848,000 after purchasing an additional 168,286 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 5.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,207,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,252,000 after purchasing an additional 258,036 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $450,830,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.82. 563,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,512,992. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

