Guardian Capital LP Cuts Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Guardian Capital LP cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,523 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the software company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,754 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,285,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,616 shares of company stock worth $9,319,448. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price target on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.67.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.00. 265,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,103. The stock has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

