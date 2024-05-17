Guardian Capital LP Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Guardian Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,285 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,738 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,029 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 15,667 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,601 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,433 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,572,000 after purchasing an additional 109,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE STM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,934. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average of $44.44. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

STMicroelectronics Increases Dividend

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. This is a positive change from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.