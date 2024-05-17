Guardian Capital LP Raises Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,753,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,923,653,000 after purchasing an additional 122,577 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after buying an additional 595,697 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,521,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,195,000 after buying an additional 53,719 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in ServiceNow by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,281,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,612,032,000 after buying an additional 81,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,202,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,230,994,000 after acquiring an additional 39,259 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $4.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $762.77. 223,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,167. The company has a market cap of $156.37 billion, a PE ratio of 81.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $747.52 and a 200-day moving average of $724.34. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.13 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $808.73.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,229.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $7,860,589. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

