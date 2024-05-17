Guardian Capital LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Guardian Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,544 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 67.7% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 38,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 15,445 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 86,030 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.76.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $280.45. 1,663,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,324,425. The firm has a market cap of $512.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.14 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.17.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

