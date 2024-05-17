Guardian Capital LP Sells 2,219 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of A. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 246.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 54,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 38,737 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 259.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,375,000 after buying an additional 86,355 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 20.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,151,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,081,000 after acquiring an additional 193,647 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on A. Citigroup raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.29.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,844,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,844,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $239,315.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,235.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,610 shares of company stock worth $9,220,333.

NYSE A traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $154.60. 354,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,162. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $155.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

