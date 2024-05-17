Guardian Capital LP Takes Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Guardian Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 105.6% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Toyota Motor stock traded up $4.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,874. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $255.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $298.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.72.

About Toyota Motor

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.