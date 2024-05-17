Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 175 ($2.20) price target on the oil production company’s stock.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of LON:GKP opened at GBX 130.50 ($1.64) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 113.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 114.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £290.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,262.50, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.20. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 52-week low of GBX 81.29 ($1.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 148 ($1.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 0.93.
About Gulf Keystone Petroleum
