Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 175 ($2.20) price target on the oil production company’s stock.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LON:GKP opened at GBX 130.50 ($1.64) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 113.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 114.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £290.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,262.50, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.20. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 52-week low of GBX 81.29 ($1.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 148 ($1.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.