Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Price Up 0.4% Following Dividend Announcement

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $37.80 and last traded at $37.62. 649,353 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,756,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.48.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.59.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 434,287 shares of company stock valued at $15,415,304 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 768,057 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $27,781,000 after purchasing an additional 561,020 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 206,692 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after buying an additional 84,771 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 490,230 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after buying an additional 31,534 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,920 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 22,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,037,646 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $82,525,000 after acquiring an additional 235,906 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

