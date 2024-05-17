Haywood Securities Trims Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Target Price to C$0.35

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Haywood Securities from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 82.41% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank downgraded Enthusiast Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.
