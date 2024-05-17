HC Wainwright Boosts First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Price Target to C$0.80

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for First Mining Gold’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.
First Mining Gold Price Performance
Shares of TSE FF opened at C$0.15 on Tuesday. First Mining Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.10 and a 52-week high of C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$133.17 million, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13.
First Mining Gold (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that First Mining Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
About First Mining Gold
First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
