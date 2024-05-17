HC Wainwright Cuts Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Price Target to $19.00

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($3.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.74) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($10.96) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($2.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($8.59) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

ONCT opened at $8.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.46. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.88) by $0.05. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.67% and a negative net margin of 3,160.73%. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.00) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Oncternal Therapeutics

In other Oncternal Therapeutics news, Director Robert James Wills purchased 3,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $27,650.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,714 shares of company stock worth $92,736 in the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCT. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 221,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 69.8% in the third quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 494,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 203,010 shares during the period. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.