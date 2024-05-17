HC Wainwright Lowers Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Price Target to $80.00

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Arcellx from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank reissued an outperform rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Arcellx from $57.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.73.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Arcellx

Arcellx Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $52.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.33. Arcellx has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $75.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 0.24.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $39.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 million. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 38.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcellx will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcellx

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 18,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $932,563.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,787.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 18,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $932,563.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,938 shares in the company, valued at $458,787.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill Carroll sold 504,263 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $35,575,754.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,479,148 shares in the company, valued at $104,353,891.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 617,559 shares of company stock worth $42,965,930 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 98.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Arcellx by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter valued at $232,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcellx

(Get Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.