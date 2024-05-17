HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Insmed’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.52) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

INSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Insmed in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.71.

NASDAQ:INSM traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $24.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,237. Insmed has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $32.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,406.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,802,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,231 shares of company stock worth $1,177,186. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at $3,745,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Insmed by 352.5% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 33,969 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Insmed by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,345,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,956 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Insmed by 898.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 294,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,449,000 after acquiring an additional 265,457 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

