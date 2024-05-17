HC Wainwright Weighs in on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the company will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.35). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.05) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.99) EPS.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.27. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 157.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EYPT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $652.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $30.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 318.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 48,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 37,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $147,056.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $10,081,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,734,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $147,056.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

