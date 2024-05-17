Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $9.42 Million Stock Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,236 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $9,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Winder Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Sensient Technologies during the third quarter worth about $368,711,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 9.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,325,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,408,000 after purchasing an additional 457,446 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,688,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,617,000 after purchasing an additional 303,612 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,657,000 after purchasing an additional 129,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,031,000 after buying an additional 32,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven B. Morris sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $29,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at $297,863.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven B. Morris sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $29,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at $297,863.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 600 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $45,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,283.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sensient Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Shares of SXT traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $75.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,065. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.19. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 76.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sensient Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

About Sensient Technologies

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

