Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Up to $5.49

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.49, but opened at $5.74. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 5,385,699 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on HL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Hecla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.89.

Hecla Mining Stock Up 11.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.73 and a beta of 2.21.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $160.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.51 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Hecla Mining by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 18,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 172,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Hecla Mining by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Hecla Mining by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 22.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

