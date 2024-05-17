Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

HES has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.08.

Hess Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE HES traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $156.98. 345,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,164. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $124.27 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $8,330,973.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,457,302.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166. 9.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

