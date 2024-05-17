Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Shares Down 0.2%

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $341.36 and last traded at $341.95. 546,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,358,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $342.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.96.

Home Depot Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $355.47 and its 200-day moving average is $345.73. The company has a market capitalization of $338.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after acquiring an additional 992,444 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,540,197,000 after purchasing an additional 347,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $4,311,070,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,347,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,730,889,000 after acquiring an additional 153,141 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,802,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,050,363,000 after acquiring an additional 195,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

