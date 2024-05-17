Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF) Senior Officer Chad Williams Purchases 1,631,000 Shares of Stock

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Chad Williams acquired 1,631,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$97,860.00.

Chad Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 10th, Chad Williams bought 3,076,923 shares of Honey Badger Silver stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00.

Shares of CVE:TUF traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.08. The company had a trading volume of 154,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,176. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$4.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.03. Honey Badger Silver Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.05 and a twelve month high of C$0.17.

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company's Thunder Bay Silver project covering an area of 16,800 hectares located in Ontario. It also holds a 100% interest in the Clear Lake deposit that comprises 121 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 2,479 hectares located in the Whitehorse Mining District of the Yukon; and Nanisivik project that comprises 3 claims covering an area of approximately 4,850 hectares located in Nunavut.

