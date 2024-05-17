H&T Group (LON:HAT) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of H&T Group (LON:HAT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

H&T Group Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of LON:HAT traded down GBX 15 ($0.19) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 410 ($5.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,633. The company has a market capitalization of £177.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 885.42 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 400.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 410.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63, a current ratio of 14.66 and a quick ratio of 4.55. H&T Group has a 52 week low of GBX 305 ($3.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 502.07 ($6.31).

H&T Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from H&T Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. H&T Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,541.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About H&T Group

In other news, insider Simon Walker acquired 5,035 shares of H&T Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 397 ($4.99) per share, for a total transaction of £19,988.95 ($25,105.44). 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, Foreign Exchange, and Other Services. The company offers personal loans; and gold purchasing, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money wire transfer services, as well as engages in the retail of new and pre-owned jewelry and watches.

