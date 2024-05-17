Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Short Interest Update

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the April 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 472,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hycroft Mining Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of HYMC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 616,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,721. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.47. Hycroft Mining has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 10.60, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27.

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hycroft Mining

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hycroft Mining stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Hycroft Mining as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.