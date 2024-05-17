Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Major Shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon Sells 201,500 Shares of Stock

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 201,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $114,855.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,376,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,514,730.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 10,089 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $5,750.73.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 1,999,532 shares of Hyzon Motors stock.

Hyzon Motors Stock Down 0.4 %

HYZN traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.55. 256,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hyzon Motors ( NASDAQ:HYZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyzon Motors Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HYZN. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.60 price target on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Monday, March 25th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyzon Motors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,745,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 48,833 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,242,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 197,144 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 40,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

