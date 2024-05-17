i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) PT Lowered to $24.00

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.57.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IIIV

i3 Verticals Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.71. 42,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,229. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.98. The company has a market cap of $657.72 million, a PE ratio of 1,991.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 46.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in i3 Verticals by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.