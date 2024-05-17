IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Short Interest Up 7.5% in April

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 152,300 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the April 15th total of 141,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insider Activity at IBEX

In other IBEX news, insider Jeffrey Hays Cox sold 9,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $150,597.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 385,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,183,278.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get IBEX alerts:

Institutional Trading of IBEX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resource Group International Ltd bought a new position in shares of IBEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,964,000. Circumference Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IBEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,842,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 341.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 282,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 218,679 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,238,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,139,000 after buying an additional 214,484 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IBEX by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 343,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after buying an additional 128,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IBEX

IBEX Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of IBEX stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.47. 29,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,231. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.31. IBEX has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $266.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.42.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. IBEX had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

IBEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.