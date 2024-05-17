ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the April 15th total of 9,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Institutional Trading of ICC

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ICC stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co owned about 0.08% of ICC as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICC Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ICCH stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.85. 169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199. ICC has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $16.69. The stock has a market cap of $49.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.52.

ICC Company Profile

ICC ( NASDAQ:ICCH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. ICC had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $23.08 million during the quarter.

ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. It offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Wisconsin.

