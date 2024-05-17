IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) CEO Sells $2,359,744.71 in Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $2,359,744.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,206,878.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.72. 180,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,467. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.94. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 20.09% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,883,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,185,000 after acquiring an additional 500,046 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $12,328,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $2,265,000. Boone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.0% during the third quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 570,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,397,000 after purchasing an additional 74,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 20,185 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on IDYA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IDYA

About IDEAYA Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.