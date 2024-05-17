Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Immunocore from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $87.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Immunocore from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunocore has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.85.

Immunocore Price Performance

Shares of IMCR stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $53.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,670. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Immunocore has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $76.98.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.72 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Immunocore will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Immunocore

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Immunocore by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Immunocore by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Immunocore by 1.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Immunocore by 26.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

