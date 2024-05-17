Inceptionr LLC Acquires New Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 839.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.24. The stock had a trading volume of 40,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.45 and a fifty-two week high of $189.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.25.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

