Inceptionr LLC Acquires New Holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 9,892.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Frontdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Shares of Frontdoor stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.00. 175,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,827. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.15. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $38.97.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.47 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Frontdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

