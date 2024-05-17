Inceptionr LLC Acquires New Position in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in WaFd by 28.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of WaFd by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WaFd in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,732,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of WaFd by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WaFd by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 89,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

WAFD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of WaFd from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

NASDAQ:WAFD traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.25. The stock had a trading volume of 88,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.66. WaFd, Inc has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $34.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.42. WaFd had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $171.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. WaFd’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that WaFd, Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.54%.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

