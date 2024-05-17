Inceptionr LLC Acquires Shares of 12,852 BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 15.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 7.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 154,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.28. 506,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,822,856. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.71.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $849,870 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

