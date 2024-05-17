Inceptionr LLC Acquires Shares of 2,492 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth $33,668,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 8,388.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 376,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,729,000 after purchasing an additional 371,701 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,012,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,896,000 after purchasing an additional 349,727 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PACCAR by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,645,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,921,000 after acquiring an additional 328,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in PACCAR by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,540,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,079,000 after acquiring an additional 316,001 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PCAR stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.52. 388,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,483. The firm has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $68.40 and a 1 year high of $125.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.43 and a 200 day moving average of $104.02.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 12.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCAR. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.62.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

