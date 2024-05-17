Inceptionr LLC Buys Shares of 5,038 CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,038 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.46.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $87.66. The company had a trading volume of 261,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,288. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The company has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 120.73, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.10.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. Research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

