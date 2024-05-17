Inceptionr LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Inceptionr LLC cut its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on FRT shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

FRT stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $85.27 and a 52-week high of $107.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.01.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.16%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

