Inceptionr LLC Decreases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Inceptionr LLC cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 864 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $3.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $310.88. The stock had a trading volume of 603,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,944. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.60.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

