Inceptionr LLC Has $420,000 Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Inceptionr LLC lessened its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.46. 454,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,177,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.52%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

