Inceptionr LLC Has $506,000 Stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Inceptionr LLC increased its stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 242.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,564 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RITM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 605.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RITM has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.32.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RITM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,442. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Rithm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Rithm Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.