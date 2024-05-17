Inceptionr LLC Has $545,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Inceptionr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,543,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,526,000 after buying an additional 2,915,141 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,764,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,887 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,584,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,971,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,534,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,841,000 after buying an additional 702,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,296,000. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average is $75.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.22.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 855.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

