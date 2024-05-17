Inceptionr LLC Invests $210,000 in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,243,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,502,000 after purchasing an additional 215,281 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,416,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,635,000 after purchasing an additional 306,473 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,215,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,370,000 after buying an additional 751,944 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,713,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,279,000 after buying an additional 886,841 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 19.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,894,000 after acquiring an additional 193,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

In other East West Bancorp news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $147,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,655.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,625 shares of company stock worth $1,048,508. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.73. 93,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,560. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.39 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.97. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $644.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.77 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 26.78%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.71%.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

