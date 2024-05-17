Inceptionr LLC Invests $264,000 in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in SkyWest by 16.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 721,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,241,000 after purchasing an additional 101,459 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the third quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SkyWest news, Director James L. Welch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $133,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,067 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,790.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James L. Welch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $133,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,790.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wade J. Steel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $1,156,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,000,114.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,286 shares of company stock worth $3,777,576 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $77.94. The company had a trading volume of 76,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,590. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.95 and a 1-year high of $79.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

SkyWest Profile

(Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Articles

