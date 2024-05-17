Inceptionr LLC Lowers Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Inceptionr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 63.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 414.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of INGR traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.27. 59,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,531. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $89.54 and a 1-year high of $122.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.52 and a 200 day moving average of $110.33.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.08. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $272,624.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ingredion news, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $1,033,572.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,489.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $272,624.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,407.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,779 shares of company stock worth $8,218,681 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

