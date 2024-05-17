Inceptionr LLC Makes New $276,000 Investment in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 716.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,139.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.96. The stock had a trading volume of 54,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,441. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.80 and its 200 day moving average is $41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.85. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 17th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

