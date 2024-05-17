Inceptionr LLC Makes New $471,000 Investment in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $490,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,632 shares in the company, valued at $24,597,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $201,514.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,572.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $490,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,597,483.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,234 shares of company stock valued at $14,025,346. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Price Performance

GoDaddy stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.09. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $136.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

