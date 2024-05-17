Inceptionr LLC Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,908 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,050,208 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,044,000 after acquiring an additional 94,880 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 281,068 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,056,982 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,128,000 after buying an additional 364,979 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 382,241 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 204,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.33. 8,503,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,787,840. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

