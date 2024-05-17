Inceptionr LLC Purchases New Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Wayfair by 4.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on W. Mizuho began coverage on Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.83.

In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $682,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,636,522.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $59,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 117,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,138,807.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $682,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,073 shares in the company, valued at $15,636,522.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,664 shares of company stock valued at $5,449,893. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

W stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.64. The stock had a trading volume of 818,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,494,889. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 3.32. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $90.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.79.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

