Inceptionr LLC Purchases Shares of 1,718 Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TFX. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Teleflex by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 734,965 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $183,256,000 after purchasing an additional 39,308 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 23.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 621,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $122,058,000 after buying an additional 117,401 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 4.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 457,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,793,000 after buying an additional 19,001 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Teleflex by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 432,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $107,949,000 after acquiring an additional 35,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,203 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $101,033,000 after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.75.

Shares of NYSE TFX traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.40. The stock had a trading volume of 71,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,384. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $177.63 and a fifty-two week high of $262.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.15 and a 200-day moving average of $227.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

